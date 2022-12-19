Welcome To Proverbs Club.Jesus Is Our Refuge And Sanctuary.
Proverbs 18:10 (NIV).
10) The name of the Lord is a fortified tower;
the righteous run to it and are safe.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Christian rests in peace and safety in Jesus.
Even DEATH is a blessing to the Christian.
For to me to live is Christ,
and to die is gain.
Philippians 1:21 (NIV).
https://pc1.tiny.us/3ahxrneu
#name #Lord #fortified #tower #righteous #run #safe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.