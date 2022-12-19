Welcome To Proverbs Club.Jesus Is Our Refuge And Sanctuary.

Proverbs 18:10 (NIV).

10) The name of the Lord is a fortified tower;

the righteous run to it and are safe.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The Christian rests in peace and safety in Jesus.

Even DEATH is a blessing to the Christian.

For to me to live is Christ,

and to die is gain.

Philippians 1:21 (NIV).

