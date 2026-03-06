BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

10 Devastating Tsunamis That Made Entire Civilizations Vanish Overnight
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
123 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • 3 days ago

10 Devastating Tsunamis That Made Entire Civilizations Vanish Overnight

The ocean has erased entire civilizations, and history has buried the evidence. From the volcanic wave that may have inspired the Atlantis myth to the ghost boats that washed up on American shores decades later, these 10 devastating tsunamis did not just kill people — they deleted empires, rewrote borders, and changed the course of human history overnight.  

Some were predicted by ancient stone markers that nobody listened to. Others left no bodies, no survivors, and no explanation. Every single one of them left a world that could never go back to what it was before.  

Watch until the end — because one of these fault lines is still locked, still building pressure, and sits directly beneath 50 million Americans right now.

 Timestamps:

00:00 The Minoan Collapse

03:34 The Roman Wave

07:08 The Lisbon Catastrophe

10:56 The Krakatoa Obliteration

14:39 The Hilo Catastrophe

18:20 The Lituya Megawave

21:51 The Good Friday Wave

25:11 The Cascadia Catastrophe

28:31 The Boxing Day Wave

31:23 The Tohoku Disaster

Keywords
earthquakehistorydisastercivilizationgeography
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump says ending Iran war a &#8220;mutual&#8221; decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Trump says ending Iran war a “mutual” decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Willow Tohi
Prosecution memo reveals Epstein ran a pyramid scheme of sexual exploitation, leveraging victims as recruiters

Prosecution memo reveals Epstein ran a pyramid scheme of sexual exploitation, leveraging victims as recruiters

Jacob Thomas
Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Laura Harris
Global academics sound alarm on age verification: A dangerous path toward mass surveillance

Global academics sound alarm on age verification: A dangerous path toward mass surveillance

Patrick Lewis
Beyond the prepping basics: Safeguarding your sanity when disaster strikes

Beyond the prepping basics: Safeguarding your sanity when disaster strikes

Zoey Sky
Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy