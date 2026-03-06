10 Devastating Tsunamis That Made Entire Civilizations Vanish Overnight

The ocean has erased entire civilizations, and history has buried the evidence. From the volcanic wave that may have inspired the Atlantis myth to the ghost boats that washed up on American shores decades later, these 10 devastating tsunamis did not just kill people — they deleted empires, rewrote borders, and changed the course of human history overnight.

Some were predicted by ancient stone markers that nobody listened to. Others left no bodies, no survivors, and no explanation. Every single one of them left a world that could never go back to what it was before.

Watch until the end — because one of these fault lines is still locked, still building pressure, and sits directly beneath 50 million Americans right now.

Timestamps:

00:00 The Minoan Collapse

03:34 The Roman Wave

07:08 The Lisbon Catastrophe

10:56 The Krakatoa Obliteration

14:39 The Hilo Catastrophe

18:20 The Lituya Megawave

21:51 The Good Friday Wave

25:11 The Cascadia Catastrophe

28:31 The Boxing Day Wave

31:23 The Tohoku Disaster

