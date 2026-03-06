© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10 Devastating Tsunamis That Made Entire Civilizations Vanish Overnight
The ocean has erased entire civilizations, and history has buried the evidence. From the volcanic wave that may have inspired the Atlantis myth to the ghost boats that washed up on American shores decades later, these 10 devastating tsunamis did not just kill people — they deleted empires, rewrote borders, and changed the course of human history overnight.
Some were predicted by ancient stone markers that nobody listened to. Others left no bodies, no survivors, and no explanation. Every single one of them left a world that could never go back to what it was before.
Watch until the end — because one of these fault lines is still locked, still building pressure, and sits directly beneath 50 million Americans right now.
Timestamps:
00:00 The Minoan Collapse
03:34 The Roman Wave
07:08 The Lisbon Catastrophe
10:56 The Krakatoa Obliteration
14:39 The Hilo Catastrophe
18:20 The Lituya Megawave
21:51 The Good Friday Wave
25:11 The Cascadia Catastrophe
28:31 The Boxing Day Wave
31:23 The Tohoku Disaster