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The Imperial Senate: Antifederalist Brutus No. 16
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60 views • December 17, 2021
In his final paper, Brutus takes on the structure and power of the Senate. He found one part he really liked, but the rest - predicted it would turn into a permanent aristocracy of sorts, with senators mostly serving for life.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: December 17, 2021
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: December 17, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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