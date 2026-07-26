Turbo Cancer From The Covid-19 Shots - An Icelandic Witness Reports (Speech by Hrafn Margeirsson)

The gentleman speaking in this video lost his daughter to turbo cancer after she received the Covid shot. Hrafn Margeirsson shares his witness report of how the jabs were advertised on the Icelandic people, what the consequences were for his daughter and the fact that nobody is taking responsibility for this. The Icelandic Government signed an agreement with the Covid-vaccine manufacturers, redeeming them from all liability. This agreement was treated as a state secret and had to be leaked for the public to even get this information. Nobody of the people in power at the time have been held accountable to this day. Corporate media is covering them. Please share this important witness reports so that public awareness and discussion can increase!