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California Synagogue shoooting; Rabbi admits fraud
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37 views • July 16, 2020
The Poway synagogue shooting occurred in April 2019, when a gunman allegedly fired shots inside the Chabad synagogue in Poway, California, north of San Diego. Allegedly, one woman was killed and three other people were injured. The Rabbi in the California synagogue shooting has admitted fraud. Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, senior rabbi of Chabad of Poway synagogue in San Diego, California pleaded guilty July 14, 2020, to federal charges of tax and wire fraud. Rabbi Goldstein pleaded guilty to participating in the multimillion-dollar fraud that disguised charitable contributions for personal gain. Rabbi Goldstein, 58, acknowledged his role in a scheme in which donors made large contributions to Chabad of Poway but then secretly got most of the money back, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Rabbi Goldstein faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for fraud but prosecutors will recommend probation. The rabbi admitted taking about $185,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and California Governor's Office of Emergency Services by submitting fake invoices. Brewer said they were related to 2007 wildfires. After fleeing the scene, the alleged gunman, 19-year-old John Timothy Earnest, phoned 9-1-1 and reported the shooting. He was apprehended in his car approximately two miles (3.2 km) from the synagogue by a San Diego police officer..........Continued at: http://aanirfan.blogspot.com/2020/07/california-synagogue-shooting-rabbi.html

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