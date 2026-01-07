BREAKING! ICE Shot & Killed a Legal Observer in Minneapolis - clip 1

BREAKING! ICE Shot and Killed a Legal Observer in Minneapolis — Video Challenges DHS Claims. (trying to find a video from other side of car. She almost runs over an ICE agent that 'feared for his life', then shooting her.)

Video description found with video:

ICE shot and killed a woman acting as a legal observer during an operation in a Minneapolis neighborhood. Homeland Security later claimed she attempted to run over officers, but video from the scene raises serious doubts.

The footage shows ICE vehicles suddenly pulling up and surrounding her car as she attempts to turn around and leave. Agents shout conflicting commands, including orders to exit the vehicle, while positioning themselves along the driver’s side.

The woman attempts to drive away, after which an agent opens fire, shooting her multiple times.

Witnesses say a doctor at the scene tried to provide medical aid to the woman after she was shot, but ICE agents refused to let him approach. An ambulance arrived roughly 15 minutes later but was blocked by ICE vehicles that had taken over the street.

Witnesses report that agents later carried a limp body to the end of the street, where it was finally loaded into the ambulance.