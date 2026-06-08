Bright Videos News, June 8, 2026 - AI Cognition CRUSHING Human Brains as Mass Dumbing Down Accelerates

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- AI Bubble and Revenue Models (0:10)
- Corporate Misuse of AI (2:25)
- Token Maxing and AI Productivity (7:02)
- Investment Advice and Open Source AI (10:28)
- Scientific Community and Depopulation Agenda (14:45)
- AI and Humanity's Future (23:50)
- Government and Corporate Control (37:51)
- Ethical Use of AI (1:05:51)
- AI and Human Intelligence (1:06:08)
- Resilience and Red-Pilling (1:11:45)
- Discussion on EVs and Ethanol (1:14:34)
- Advancements in Battery Technology (1:16:16)
- Historical Context of EVs (1:18:56)
- Political Discussion on Trump and Israel (1:20:41)
- Economic and Political Challenges (2:00:28)
- Bitcoin and Financial Freedom (2:00:53)
- Future Outlook and Personal Reflections (2:12:42)
- Discussion on Banking and Crime (2:14:40)
- Generational Perspectives and Closing Remarks (2:16:40)
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