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Bright Videos News, June 8, 2026 - AI Cognition CRUSHING Human Brains as Mass Dumbing Down Accelerates
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- AI Bubble and Revenue Models (0:10)

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- Investment Advice and Open Source AI (10:28)

- Scientific Community and Depopulation Agenda (14:45)

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