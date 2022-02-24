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Ukraine Scandal Explained: From DNC Collusion, Joe Biden, Soros, to Trump, War & More [Glenn Beck 2019]
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191 views • February 24, 2022
Ukraine Scandal Explained: From DNC Collusion, Joe Biden, Soros, to Trump, War & More [Glenn Beck 2019]
Glenn explains EVERYTHING you need to know about the Ukraine scandal. And it goes MUCH further than Hunter and Joe Biden, and their involvement there. This timeline gives you all the facts and proof you need to show that there was DNC collusion, not collusion with President Trump, during the 2016 election. Democrats worked with Ukrainian officials to investigate "dirt" on Trump, and Glenn shows you EVERYTHING -- including how even George Soros is involved -- in a way that's easy to understand.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nUZekJ3pfM
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Glenn explains EVERYTHING you need to know about the Ukraine scandal. And it goes MUCH further than Hunter and Joe Biden, and their involvement there. This timeline gives you all the facts and proof you need to show that there was DNC collusion, not collusion with President Trump, during the 2016 election. Democrats worked with Ukrainian officials to investigate "dirt" on Trump, and Glenn shows you EVERYTHING -- including how even George Soros is involved -- in a way that's easy to understand.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nUZekJ3pfM
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE https://tinyurl.com/TShirtsPlus
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE (DOUBLE SIDED)https://tinyurl.com/TShirtsPlus2
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee-double-sided
"GEORGE ORWELL" SHORT SLEEVE https://tinyurl.com/TShirtsPlusOrwell
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512&;sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
=============================
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