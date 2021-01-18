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Killing coronavirus “victims” in Italy for organs and blood for trade trafficking!
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122 views • January 18, 2021
From a doctor in Italy !
Can anybody confirm that ??
CAUTION HARD IMAGES :-(
Description of video says :
“These are the victims of the coronavirus !They kill people ostensibly for having a coronavirus and take away their organs and blood for trade Trafficking in organs and blood from the hospitals themselves
Incident at a hospital in Italy
Why necropsies were banned You can not see the corpse, you can not see if the corpse is untimely !”
Can anybody confirm that ??
CAUTION HARD IMAGES :-(
Description of video says :
“These are the victims of the coronavirus !They kill people ostensibly for having a coronavirus and take away their organs and blood for trade Trafficking in organs and blood from the hospitals themselves
Incident at a hospital in Italy
Why necropsies were banned You can not see the corpse, you can not see if the corpse is untimely !”
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