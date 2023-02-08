The REAL Reason Biden and Democrats Continue Gaslighting About Medicare and Social Security

The vast majority of Republicans on Capitol Hill either oppose cuts to Medicare and Social Security, or they avoid the issue like the plague. It SHOULD be an issue that the "fiscally conservative" party talks about more, but Democrats have made it such a toxic topic that President Trump, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell are all in agreement that the GOP will not touch it.

Why, then, do Democrats continue to claim Republicans are going after the two massive entitlement expenditures? At Tuesday night's State of the Union speech, Joe Biden continued to gaslight over the issue. Thankfully, some Republicans pushed back. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene went so far as to scream out "liar" when Biden brought it up.

https://twitter.com/DailySignal/status/1623160351796695040

Biden at least acknowledged that it's not "most" Republicans. He said he had the receipts in the form of a proposal that was sent to him, likely by a handful of Republican lawmakers who rightly pointed out that Medicare and Social Security are unsustainable if reforms are not made immediately. But it's toxic... and that's the point.

Why do even lucid and otherwise fiscally responsible Republicans shy away from the important issue? It's because Democrats desperately NEED them to fail. They NEED the burden of entitlements to cripple American taxpayers and lead this nation towards the inevitable forced adoption of Modern Monetary Theory.

There are only two possible ways to continue Medicare and Social Security. Either we make massive cuts across the board or we print money to cover the expenses. That's it. The former will be unpopular among lawmakers who know cuts are the easiest way for them to lose elections. The latter would be pure devastation that prompts a complete economic collapse as more nations abandon the U.S. Dollar as the world reserve currency.

I talked about all of this on today's episode of The JD Rucker Show. I referenced this article below by Mary Margaret Olohan from Daily Signal.

