Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
On-air incident on InfoWars. hmm.....
378 views
channel image
Faniman20
Published 2 months ago |

A man starts talking about how all of Hollywood is "run by a homosexual Jewish mafia”whereupon Alex Stein, a well-known comedian for trying to awaken people by ridiculing government actions, suddenly interrupts him before he can finish:

"Oh no, don't say that. We're calling it a day! No... Be careful what you say, even here on InfoWars. We don't want them to come after us. Thanks, Luke!"

Keywords
infowarshollywoodsuspiciouswierd

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket