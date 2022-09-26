On-air incident on InfoWars. hmm.....

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A man starts talking about how all of Hollywood is "run by a homosexual Jewish mafia”whereupon Alex Stein, a well-known comedian for trying to awaken people by ridiculing government actions, suddenly interrupts him before he can finish:
"Oh no, don't say that. We're calling it a day! No... Be careful what you say, even here on InfoWars. We don't want them to come after us. Thanks, Luke!"