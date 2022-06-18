Dr Jennifer Daniels - From Turpentine to Pooping & Lots in Between on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (03.26.19)

One can purchase milk thistle seeds and grind up 1 tsp per day in a smoothie, soups..whatever…Mr. Liver gets real happy, Blood sugar issues are about the liver and not the pancreas.

In folks over 65, the higher the cholesterol the lower the mortality rate

Sitting and resigning the body to not freely defecate is a key component in chronic constipaton

Celery Juice. ( 16 oz) first thing in the morning appears to be a very beneficial discipline for Mr.and Mrs. Tummy





Lots of emails:



-How do you distinguish between conditions in which castor oil would mainly be indicated versus those where turpentine is mainly indicated?



-What are natural methods to increase circulation in legs/feet? Have normal blood sugar now, but numbness/neuropathy remain.



-58 year male, in pretty good health with no prescription drugs. About four weeks ago I pulled a muscle in my lower back shoveling not more than one inch of snow. Pain lingered in my lower back for a full two weeks. Two weeks ago the pain started pounding in my left leg instead of my back rendering me totally immobile and in incredible pain (sciatica???).



-My dad is old and has bone on bone in his knees. Is there a way to rebuild cartilage ? We can not go through a second knee replacement.

-Dr D, you like licorice root for the adrenals BUT I have read it suppresses testosterone production in men.



-What is the dosage for milk thistle powder to help with my liver. I’m a 61 year-old man.

-I have started to use lemon to help my diabetes, I’m 70 years old man and diabetic type 2

-I called in last month describing a pain that I get in my lower left neck that spreads out into the shoulder. Similar to Dr. Daniels mom. Dr Daniels Suggested VICKS to attack potential parasites in the area. I am happy to announce that I am feeling an 80% improvement already. I still get nerve type burning when under stress or some random sharp Spasm type “pulling” on occasion.



-You mentioned that allergies are due to having parasites or toxic elements. How can I get rid of my allergies?



-In your opinion, do some people have to take thyroid medication, or do you think the hypothyroidism can be corrected naturally?

-I’ve been having fever headaches, back pain, loss of appetite, and really strong bouts of weakness every time I go to the bathroom to throw up, to the point where almost black out so I have to rush to my bed and fall on my bed instead of falling on the floor.



-Please ask Dr. Daniels about a cause and remedy for a skin irritation on a 14 month old baby, right at the diaper waistline. It is the size of an adult thumb print and only slightly red and bumpy.

-I’ve been told I have to be on naturethroid for the rest of my life. What if I don’t want to do this? How can I get off that medicine and get back my thyroid and energy?



-There are so many collagen products out there I’m tempted to try more than one…. is the one you promote Great Lakes the best there is ??

-Could Dr Jennifer clarify using Vicks on the eye to clear up floaters? Do you put the Vicks on the eye ball or the eyelid?

-kindly explain the mechanism that is involved with Acetyl L- carnitine working for me as a sleep aid..



-Regarding the tablespoon of castor oil with a teaspoon of turpentine. I actually did this for 38 days in a row. This was after being on a regular regimen of 2 teaspoons a week of turpentine and sugar. On day 35 I had some tiny little worms finally exit.

-asked Dr. Daniels about putting turpentine on the head as I have been putting on the lesions in my scalp, forehead, temple where the discoid lupus lesion are and have also been putting it in my head as I thought I might have parasite in the brain.

-MOST IMPORTANT, doesn’t Vicks destroy the cornea of the eye, and, if not, why not?

-My husband is suffering from a leg ulcer. He also has edema. The doctor recommends raising the leg up . Is it necessary? What can I do to heal the leg ulcer naturally? My husband also suffers from necrosis fascitis on his left leg.what is a natural remedy for it.



-I have kidney stones for the first time at 30 I’ve been taking antibiotics it there any else I can do to stop the pain from my chest down to my feet

-What is the best way to consume small flowered willow herb for hair loss? For example a tea, or somehow ingesting it directly.



-Would you please ask Dr Jennifer Daniels what brand of rice bran she likes?

-I am pregnant and have been struggling to cure my yeast infection.





FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947

To support CuresWanted, please consider leaving a tip!

https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted

https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-from-turpentine-to-pooping-and-lots-in-between-march-26-2019/

