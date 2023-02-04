Bohemian Grove - The Hunting Of Humans In The Woods Like Animals Exposed

Jim Crenshaw





Feb 4, 2023





Hunting humans for sport. Actually the most creepy part is they are also doing it for food. They believe in eating what they kill...

From Encyclopedia Britannica (a whitewashed version of course):

Bohemian Club, an elite invitation-only social club founded in San Francisco in 1872 by a group of male artists, writers, actors, lawyers, and journalists, all of means and interested in arts and culture. Since its founding, the club has expanded to include politicians and affluent businessmen. The club is known especially for its annual summer retreat at what is known as Bohemian Grove in the redwood forest of California’s Sonoma county, an event that continued into the 21st century. Notable members over the years have included Clint Eastwood, Henry Kissinger, Walter Cronkite, Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Charles Schwab, Ambrose Bierce, Bret Harte, Mark Twain, and Jack London.





The Bohemian Club was founded by a group that included journalists who wrote for the San Francisco Examiner. The term bohemian was meant to conjure the cultured intellectual urban bohemian, as opposed to the impoverished type. They chose an owl as the club’s totem and gathered regularly to socialize, drink, and put on and enjoy theatrical and musical performances. The club inhabited temporary locations until it established its permanent headquarters in the early 1930s on Taylor Street in downtown San Francisco.





The annual trip to Sonoma began in the summer of 1878. In the 20th century the members’ retreat garnered a reputation for involving highly secretive and cultish rituals, the most well-known of which was the “Cremation of Care,” instituted in 1881—an opening ceremony whose purpose was to make the club members “carefree” from the outset of the retreat. That performance took place in front of the large concrete owl (built 1929) in the center of the camp at Bohemian Grove. Blah Blah Blah...

Nothing but a bunch of faggots going out in the wood to molest, rape, kill and eat children.

Source: BunnyCrumbs: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/FlB9BVwFyWtR/





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/dwIAwLSMCsbm/