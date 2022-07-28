CONFLICT: Prosecutor Targeting Trump In Georgia Gets BAD NEWS

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NextNewsNetwork.com Reports, A District Attorney in the Atlanta, Georgia area has been disqualified from investigating a fake, pro-Trump “elector” from the 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was set to investigate state Sen. Burt Jones for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election.