Local CCP Authorities Stole the Land of Over 6000 People

https://gnews.org/post/p1job2370
09/10/2022 Spotlight on China: Local CCP authorities stole the land of more than 6,000 people and used violent and illegal measures to prevent and suppress the victims’ complaints.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.