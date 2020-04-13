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Health Worker Says EVERYONE Who Dies Has "Corona Virus" on their Death Certificate
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93 views • April 13, 2020
The original video was posted on April 11, 2020 by Mr. Lincoln Karim, citizen journalist, and is titled "A Visit to NY Pres/Weill Cornell Medical Complex - April 11, 2020”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqLvACos3nQ
Transcript:
Mr. Karim sees a health worker crossing street and asks him,
“Are they overworking you inside there, man?”
“Nope, I work down at Brooklyn, man.”
“Is it bad?”
“It’s not as bad as you think.”
“It’s not as bad as I think?”
“Yeah. It’s strange. I don’t want to say one way or another, but uh.”
“But I see on TV that, you know, it’s chaos.”
“You know, everything you see on TV is some [unintelligible].”
“I’m going to switch it [bikerider’s recording? gear]. Because I come here and everything is normal.”
“I’m from the Trauma Center down at King’s County. Deaths that we’re seeing—everybody who dies has 'corona virus' on their death certificate. Everybody who ends up having anything has 'corona virus' on their death certificate. And they’re bringing in a bunch of people from out of town—we have doctors coming in from Nebraska who don’t know what the hell they’re doing. Um, a lot of people die because of it. I don’t know if it’s corona virus or if it’s just the breakdown of the health system and we’ve finally scared ourselves shitless. It’s very bizarre and I don’t want to comment on it, but.”
“Keep yourself safe—you sound like you have a good head.”
“Thanks. You have a good day too. God be with you.”
“You too, man.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bqLvACos3nQ
Transcript:
Mr. Karim sees a health worker crossing street and asks him,
“Are they overworking you inside there, man?”
“Nope, I work down at Brooklyn, man.”
“Is it bad?”
“It’s not as bad as you think.”
“It’s not as bad as I think?”
“Yeah. It’s strange. I don’t want to say one way or another, but uh.”
“But I see on TV that, you know, it’s chaos.”
“You know, everything you see on TV is some [unintelligible].”
“I’m going to switch it [bikerider’s recording? gear]. Because I come here and everything is normal.”
“I’m from the Trauma Center down at King’s County. Deaths that we’re seeing—everybody who dies has 'corona virus' on their death certificate. Everybody who ends up having anything has 'corona virus' on their death certificate. And they’re bringing in a bunch of people from out of town—we have doctors coming in from Nebraska who don’t know what the hell they’re doing. Um, a lot of people die because of it. I don’t know if it’s corona virus or if it’s just the breakdown of the health system and we’ve finally scared ourselves shitless. It’s very bizarre and I don’t want to comment on it, but.”
“Keep yourself safe—you sound like you have a good head.”
“Thanks. You have a good day too. God be with you.”
“You too, man.”
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