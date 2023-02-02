Unrest at the US Capitol: Police Use of Force Captured on Video

This video depicts a scene at the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021, at approximately 1:35 PM. The police can be seen using flash bangs and tear gas in an attempt to control the crowd, which included both peaceful protesters and children. The video captures the chaos and tension of the moment, as well as the efforts of some in the crowd to plead with the police to stand down. The incident that appears to have initially escalated the situation was the shooting of a protester, Joshua Matthew Black, in the cheek with a rubber bullet by the police at 1:07 PM. This video raises important questions about the use of force by the police, and it highlights the need for careful consideration and review of their actions in these types of situations.

https://projects.propublica.org/parler-capitol-videos/?id=iGMPJYFvf344

