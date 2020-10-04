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Finnish Rock From Sweden. Anbaric - Levitate
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60 views • October 04, 2020
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New single from forthcoming album "The Year Of Anbaric"
The major influences in this particular song are Gary Moore, Michael Schenker, David Gilmore, Ritchie Blackmore last but not least Mattias IA Eklundh. Kimmo, as the guitar player in Anbaric, has long nurtured a dream of making an instrumental track. The time has finally come. Entitled Levitate, the song has an almost dreamy feeling of being high in the sky, floating among the clouds. Enjoy.
Artist: Anbaric
Title: Levitate
written by:Kimmo Komulainen, Kim Andrei and Mika Vainio
taken from the forthcoming third album.
The Year Of Anbaric 2020
Label: Thunderstruck Produktions
contact: [email protected]
New single from forthcoming album "The Year Of Anbaric"
The major influences in this particular song are Gary Moore, Michael Schenker, David Gilmore, Ritchie Blackmore last but not least Mattias IA Eklundh. Kimmo, as the guitar player in Anbaric, has long nurtured a dream of making an instrumental track. The time has finally come. Entitled Levitate, the song has an almost dreamy feeling of being high in the sky, floating among the clouds. Enjoy.
Artist: Anbaric
Title: Levitate
written by:Kimmo Komulainen, Kim Andrei and Mika Vainio
taken from the forthcoming third album.
The Year Of Anbaric 2020
Label: Thunderstruck Produktions
contact: [email protected]
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