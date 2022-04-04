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BREAKING: UN Warns Global Food, Energy Systems Now Collapsing, Raises Alarm Over Civilization FAILURE – FULL SHOW 4/1/22
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462 views • April 04, 2022
Tune into this special Friday edition of the Alex Jones Show to get LIVE coverage of the Klaus Schwab-sponsored World Government Summit in Dubai where they’re openly announcing the end of currencies as we know it! Right now, globalists are planning to launch the new global digital currency to crush the middle class forever! Watch & share THIS LINK to help stop the New World Order!
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