Shungite Orgonite Chargeplates for EMF Protection

Hi. I'm Tivon from Fix the World, Morocco and I have a special offer that I would like to make to you today for our orgonite charge plates. An orgonite charge plate is made from organic material that is able to take the stray fields in the environment and turn it into healthy energy for the home. People use orgonite charges plates to protect them and their home from the harmful effects of EMF that exists in the environment from wi fi, 5G, from your television and from other sources of high frequency radiation. What are these plates used for? You can have these plates in the refrigerator to preserve your food longer. You can also rest bowls of fruits and vegetables over the plate to preserve your food. The plate can also structure water by taking a pitcher of distilled water and placing it on top of them. Today we have some special offers for our orgonite charge plates at the link below. But why just get one? We also have special offers for two charge plates at the link below. And finally, I'd like to introduce you to our Extra shungite orgonite charge plate. Now, what is shungite and what makes this plate more powerful? Shungite is a mineral found in Karelia, Russia. It's only found in one place in the world. Shungite is also made of 98% carbon, some of which is made from a unique carbon mineral called Fullerenes. These Fullerenes have detoxing properties. They're used with all kinds of different applications from water filtration to nuclear remediation. But they're also able to transform the harmful fields in the environment at the atomic level. So shungite is a very special mineral and we've included extra shungite in our shungite charging plates. At Fix the World Morocco we've been making our handmade EMF protection products since 2017 and we’ve shipped all over the world to many thousands of customers. If you have any questions you can contact or view the many videos we’ve created that explain the science and testimonies behind each of our products. Be sure to visit our website FTWProject.com ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ This YouTube channel has other related video clips regarding Orgonite, Shungite and EMF Protection. Please check them out : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_32... ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ MORE INFORMATION: CUSTOMER PRODUCT REVIEW TESTIMONIALS:https://www.ftwproject.com/customer-t... SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH AND DOCUMENTATION FOR OUR PRODUCTS:https://www.ftwproject.com/orgone-ene... OUR PRODUCTS AND SPECIAL OFFERS: SLEEPING PODS FOR EMF PROTECTION:https://ftwproject.com/orgone-energy-... PHONE SHIELDS FOR EMF PROTECTION:https://ftwproject.com/phone-shields-... PYRAMIDS FOR EMF PROTECTION:https://ftwproject.com/orgonite-pyram... CHARGE PLATES FOR EMF PROTECTION:https://ftwproject.com/orgonite-charg... GARDENING SETS:https://ftwproject.com/orgonite-for-y... EXTRA SHUNGITE PRODUCTS:https://ftwproject.com/the-power-of-s... TILES FOR EMF PROTECTION:https://ftwproject.com/shungite-orgon... EMF PROTECTION PENDANTS:https://ftwproject.com/free-orgonite-... EMF PROTECTION BRACELETS:https://ftwproject.com/emf-protection... CONTACT US:https://www.ftwproject.com/contact-2/ CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL Website:https://www.ftwproject.com/ Youtube channel link:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_32... Facebook:https://web.facebook.com/FTW-Project-... Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/shungite_or... *this description may contain affiliate links. When you click them, I may receive a small commission at no extra cost to you. I only recommend products and services that I've used or have experience with.