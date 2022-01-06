Xi’an in lockdown13 Days and Counting, Residents’ Necessities Cannot Be Guaranteed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
01/01/2022 A woman in a crowd says: Xi’an has been in lockdown for 13 days. Now, even the residents’ necessities cannot be guaranteed. We have been queuing for three, four hours and they are no longer allowed to sell groceries to us. This is the only stand available. Despite the massively inflated price, they are prohibited to sell!