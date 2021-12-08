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Lowest School Drop Out Drug Abuse Teenage Pregnancy or Abortion Is because of Hindu Ecosystem.
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Children getting educated completing graduation no drop out from the school or high school. And please understand lowest drug abuse legal and illegal both drug abuse the lowest drug abuse among the adults and youth and children is Hindus. Lowest teenage pregnancy practically nil or very negligible percentage teenage abortion teenage pregnancy is practically nil or almost negligible percentage because the Hindu ecosystem fundamentally enriches, supports in every level.
Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism JagatGuru Mahasannidhanam His Divine Holiness #Nithyananda Paramashivam #Kailasa #HinduNation
16-day online program, Register: http://paramashivoham.org
Support the World's Only Hindu Nation: https://kailaasa.org/join-kailaasa
http://www.kailaasa.org
Children getting educated completing graduation no drop out from the school or high school. And please understand lowest drug abuse legal and illegal both drug abuse the lowest drug abuse among the adults and youth and children is Hindus. Lowest teenage pregnancy practically nil or very negligible percentage teenage abortion teenage pregnancy is practically nil or almost negligible percentage because the Hindu ecosystem fundamentally enriches, supports in every level.
Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism JagatGuru Mahasannidhanam His Divine Holiness #Nithyananda Paramashivam #Kailasa #HinduNation
16-day online program, Register: http://paramashivoham.org
Support the World's Only Hindu Nation: https://kailaasa.org/join-kailaasa
http://www.kailaasa.org
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