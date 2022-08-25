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Iodine & The Salt Loading Protocol (Eliminate Bromide Detox Symptoms)





A lot of people who embark on a journey with supplementing with iodine tend to get specific detox symptoms known as bromide or halide detox symptoms because it is displacing these toxic substances from various deposit sites in the body.





These bromide/halide detox symptoms can be very intense for a lot of people and make them feel quite awful holistically, so I have created this specific video to make you aware of the Salt Loading Protocol that is specifically designed to be used alongside Iodine supplementation to flush out halides/bromides from the body that causes these negative detox symptoms.





In this video I full talk about everything mentioned above in great detail, I also teach you how to perform the salt loading protocol, why you should be performing it, how often you can perform this and much more.





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