CLIMATE CHANGE HOAX: "green" energy - What's Wrong with Wind and Solar?Are wind, solar, and batteries the magical solutions to all our energy needs? Or do they come with too high a price? Mark Mills, Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, analyzes the true cost — both economic and environmental — of so-called green energy.READ → !!! → Common people are NOT responsible for climate change! It is mostly natural as it was for billions of years, loooong before humans. But now, with all new technologies there are some rich and evil psychopaths who like to play God with HAARPs, Weather Modification, Chemtrails, Geo-engineering, Directed Energy Weapons, atmosphere/ionosphere heaters and so on that add to/speed naturally happening climate processes – and these sick bastards want to put the responsibility on us – to usher their evil Agenda2030/21, GreatReset, Depopulation – fuck you, all of you! ← !!! ← READsource: