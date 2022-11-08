Reporter 'Juan More News' Confronts Bill Clinton About His Connections To Jeffrey Epstein

This video takes place at a Laredo, Texas rally Clinton held with Henry Cuellar about his alleged connections to child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The evil look on his face after hearing the question speaks volumes! He mutters: “I think the answer is clear.” before being taken away by his handlers. Source: https://twitter.com/JuanMoreNews/status/1589687338883391488

Yes, Bill... the answer is clear. You're an impeached pedophile Ex-President who should be in jail. You're on the list of Hundreds of names revealed who have either flown on Epstein's plane or been to the island. Bill Clinton took a helicopter with Maxwell and Epstein!

The compiled list of names from Epstein's Island flight logs from the first 200 pages of 2000+ includes all sorts of testimonies, photos, receipts, and more.) 👇

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6250471-Epstein-Docs.html



American Patriots Apparel - https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Follow us on...

Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC or @APFGAC

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

YouTube - https://youtube.com/AmericanPatriotsApparel