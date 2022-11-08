Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Reporter 'Juan More News' Confronts Bill Clinton About His Connections To Jeffrey Epstein
123 views
channel image
American Patriots God Country
Published 21 days ago |

This video takes place at a Laredo, Texas rally Clinton held with Henry Cuellar about his alleged connections to child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The evil look on his face after hearing the question speaks volumes! He mutters: “I think the answer is clear.” before being taken away by his handlers. Source: https://twitter.com/JuanMoreNews/status/1589687338883391488 

Yes, Bill... the answer is clear. You're an impeached pedophile Ex-President who should be in jail. You're on the list of Hundreds of names revealed who have either flown on Epstein's plane or been to the island. Bill Clinton took a helicopter with Maxwell and Epstein!

The compiled list of names from Epstein's Island flight logs from the first 200 pages of 2000+ includes all sorts of testimonies, photos, receipts, and more.) 👇

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6250471-Epstein-Docs.html

American Patriots Apparel - https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Follow us on...

Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC or @APFGAC

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

YouTube - https://youtube.com/AmericanPatriotsApparel

Keywords
newsbill clintontexasclintonmaxwellbreaking newsjeffrey epsteinamerican patriots for god and countrysex traffickingepsteinghislaine maxwellepstein didnt kill himselfepstein islandghislaine maxwell trialjuan more newsreporter juan more news confronts bill clinton about his connections to jeffrey epsteinlaredohenry cuellar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket