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CONSCIOUSNESS SHIFT – WHEN OLD FRIENDS MEET AFTER 1,643 YEARS
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8 views • December 07, 2019
In this Episode, Feng Shui Master, Hock Yeoh, talks to his Old Friend, Master Tao Huang, after a span 1,643 years. They both began to know each other in 376 AD, Han Dynasty in China, when Master Hock Yeoh was the Imperial Feng Shui Grandmaster for the Emperor and his 4th Wife. Master Hock Yeoh and Master Tao Huang re-established contact about a year ago. In the first few minutes of this Interview, Master Hock Yeoh gave a Toast to his Old Friend in ancient Chinese dialect that was spoken in the Palace of the Emperor.
Master Tao Huang is a Taoist Master who dedicates the rest of his life working on 15 x 15 Human Individual Conception Contract as the Tao/道 and Anatology as to how to speak and express virtuous Power of De/德. His website is www.ascendinghall.com
Master Tao Huang is a Taoist Master who dedicates the rest of his life working on 15 x 15 Human Individual Conception Contract as the Tao/道 and Anatology as to how to speak and express virtuous Power of De/德. His website is www.ascendinghall.com
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