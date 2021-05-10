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Easter Sunday 2021: Listen to a man who was raised behind the Iron Curtain America before it's too late
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20 views • May 10, 2021
Pastor Artur Pawlowski shares his side of struggle with Calgary police
By Adam Soos | April 27, 2021
https://www.rebelnews.com/pastor_artur_pawlowski_shares_his_side_of_struggle_with_calgary_police
Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen – and the rest of you – in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies. https://www.rebelnews.com/rebel_roundup_april_30_2021
Well, the harassment and intimidation of Calgary pastor Artur Pawlowski by the police and Alberta Health Services just continues to intensify. And what sins has Artur committed? Preaching the gospel? Feeding the homeless? Well, these are indeed considered to be crimes against the state these days in Alberta, and our newest Rebel, Adam Soos, has the latest details.
Speaking of Alberta Health Services, the AHS Karens are now even harassing those who want to race their dirt bikes in the great outdoors… because this is allegedly a super-spreader event, right? Sheila Gunn Reid has all the nitty-gritty on the latest AHS jihad.
And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about the anti-lockdown protest that took place last Saturday in Peterborough, Ontario. Potty-mouthed Mayor Diane Therrien called this gathering a “travelling clown convention” while the keynote speakers, Maxine Bernier and Randy Hillier, were given tickets by the Peterborough police for… speaking in a public park? Oh, there were plenty of clowns in Peterborough that day — one was occupying the mayor’s office and the rest of the Bozos were wearing police uniforms…
Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...
ALBERTA PROTESTS ONTARIO PEOPLE'S PARTY OF CANADA PASTOR ARTUR PAWLOWSKI RANDY HILLIER
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By Adam Soos | April 27, 2021
https://www.rebelnews.com/pastor_artur_pawlowski_shares_his_side_of_struggle_with_calgary_police
Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen – and the rest of you – in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies. https://www.rebelnews.com/rebel_roundup_april_30_2021
Well, the harassment and intimidation of Calgary pastor Artur Pawlowski by the police and Alberta Health Services just continues to intensify. And what sins has Artur committed? Preaching the gospel? Feeding the homeless? Well, these are indeed considered to be crimes against the state these days in Alberta, and our newest Rebel, Adam Soos, has the latest details.
Speaking of Alberta Health Services, the AHS Karens are now even harassing those who want to race their dirt bikes in the great outdoors… because this is allegedly a super-spreader event, right? Sheila Gunn Reid has all the nitty-gritty on the latest AHS jihad.
And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about the anti-lockdown protest that took place last Saturday in Peterborough, Ontario. Potty-mouthed Mayor Diane Therrien called this gathering a “travelling clown convention” while the keynote speakers, Maxine Bernier and Randy Hillier, were given tickets by the Peterborough police for… speaking in a public park? Oh, there were plenty of clowns in Peterborough that day — one was occupying the mayor’s office and the rest of the Bozos were wearing police uniforms…
Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...
ALBERTA PROTESTS ONTARIO PEOPLE'S PARTY OF CANADA PASTOR ARTUR PAWLOWSKI RANDY HILLIER
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Rebel News Plus Redirect
BY REBEL NEWS
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Mobile Phone
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WATCH NEXT
Alberta targets rodeos, Social justice Coca-Cola
Alberta targets rodeos, Social justice Coca-Cola
Fri, May 07
Ontario cop pushes kid off scooter, Alberta's brutal restaurant lockdowns
Ontario cop pushes kid off scooter, Alberta's brutal restaurant lockdowns
Fri, April 23
GraceLife Raid, Silent Anti-Lockdown Protest
GraceLife Raid, Silent Anti-Lockdown Protest
Fri, April 09
Calgary Police Harass New Canadians, Bylaw Tickets Archery Shop
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Fri, February 19
Whistle Stop pressures Alberta, Canadian nurse fired for D.C. trip
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Fri, January 29
Biden's pipeline threats, Trudeau's plastics ban (in detail)
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Fri, October 09
Rebel News Plus Redirect
BY REBEL NEWS
Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Mobile Phone
Remove Ads
Rebel News on Rumble
Subscribe Login
Install App Events About Journalists Books Support Contact
Advertise Careers Trust Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Advisory Board
© Rebel News Network Ltd. 2021. All Rights Reserved.
PO Box 61056, Eglinton/Dufferin RO, Toronto, ON M6E 5B2, Canada
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