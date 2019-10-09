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Manicuring Cannabis with a Machine and by Hand (Part 9)
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30 views • October 09, 2019
Manicuring cannabis flowers. Marijuana buds are first put into a dry trimmer, then cleaned up by hand. See how this machine works and saves marijuana growers time and energy.
Dry cannabis is trimmed and produces about twice as many flowers as leaves.
Labor-intensive manicuring is done in a big room full of happy trimmers. See how they love their job at the marijuana factory!
Dry cannabis is trimmed and produces about twice as many flowers as leaves.
Labor-intensive manicuring is done in a big room full of happy trimmers. See how they love their job at the marijuana factory!
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