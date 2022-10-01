INTERVJU MED PIA-MARIA JOHANSSON (LPO)

I Jmm-intervju # 32 intervjuar jag Landsbygdspartiet Oberoendes partiordförande Pia-Maria Johansson. Vi rör ämnen såsom:
kommunala framgångar i valet 2022
Landsbygdsfrågor
Minskning av vargstammen så att djur kan beta fritt i större utsträckning och bidra till sveriges självförsörjningsgrad.
Nej till EU.
Återbäring av naturresurserna till regionerna.
Fasa inte ut landsbygden.
Nej till vindkraft
och några andra saker. https://jmm.nu/
