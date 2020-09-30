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MONDAY - SEPTEMBER 28, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
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EP 2125-6PM MAJOR REVELATIONS IN DURHAM PROBE OF CLINTON FOUNDATION & MUELLER SCO CORRUPTION
It was reported earlier here on Red State that on this morning’s Fox News show with Maria Bartiromo, she said her sources — which have been pretty good — are telling her there will be no Durham Report or indictments prior to the election. This report follows many hints and suggestions over the past few months that US Attorney Durham would act in the late summer/early fall time frame — including statements made to that effect by Attorney General William Barr himself. He’s been fully briefed by Durham about the nature and progress of the investigation, and what has been found so far. And consistent with what AG Barr said publicly just days before it happened, former FBI Attorney Kevin Clinesmith was charged and pled guilty in connection with his actions on the Carter Page investigation. EP 2125-6PM MAJOR REVELATIONS IN DURHAM PROBE OF CLINTON FOUNDATION & MUELLER SCO CORRUPTION – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3mTPeet
Special Guest: Douglas Wilson has been the minister at Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho. He is a founder of Logos School and New St. Andrews College. He has written numerous books, and he blogs regularly at dougwils.com (Blog and Mablog….
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