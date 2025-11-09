© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A few hours ago, representatives of the Russian defense Ministry officially announced that in Pokrovsk, Ukrainian soldiers and officers began surrendering in mass. Furthermore, it is reported that among these Ukrainian soldiers and officers, there are also representatives of NATO countries who fought on the side of the Ukrainian Army as so-called foreign mercenaries............................................................................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
