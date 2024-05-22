🚀On the 17th, Russian Aerospace Forces launched the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle from the Plesetsk cosmodrome with spacecraft on board in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Defense

Posting this a few days late, since I found this post below today:
Video description - 🚀 The Russian Aerospace Forces launched the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle from the Plesetsk cosmodrome with spacecraft on board in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Today, on the 22nd, this was found posted:
❗️On May 16, Russia launched a satellite into space that can attack other devices in low-Earth orbit, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said at a briefing."Russia launched a low-Earth orbit satellite that we assess is likely an anti-space weapon, presumably capable of attacking other low-Earth orbit satellites," he said. Ryder noted that US government satellites are in the same orbit.
Cynthia... Thought I would repost the link of the video I posted. The US voted at UN against preventing a future space war.
Video that I posted is here:
https://www.brighteon.com/6565253c-69a2-425d-aade-09f1d3bac752
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.