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COVID, Ivermectin, and the Crime of the Century DarkHorse Podcast with Pierre Kory & Bret Weinstein - Replay
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33 views • August 28, 2021
COVID, Ivermectin, and the Crime of the Century with Pierre Kory, MD & Bret Weinstein, PhD. Dr Kory discusses the research supporting the use of Ivermectin for prevention and treatment of Covid-19 and the suppression of public information surrounding it.
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