Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DC Learning to live Live Q & A with Intentional Carnivore
channel image
DC Learning to Live
10 Subscribers
12 views
Published 21 hours ago

DC Live Q & A with Intentional Carnivore Shawn White, today you will see how resilient the human body really is. Both of us have been to the brink, given up, and come back to change our lives. We can show you no matter how far gone you feel, there is always hope. Nothing is impossible. Shawn White has lost more than 240 POUNDS! He could not move. #intentionalcarnivore #homesteadhow #carnivorediet

Fundraiser help me start again, and build the podcast that will help others through tough times. Thank you all for any small donation
https://www.gofundme.com/f/starting-again-new-podcast?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet Buy me a coffee- https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dclearningtolive



3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011


https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C123D9B8

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C1295Q49

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C15FVPVW Follow me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/dclearningtolive/

and Twitter

THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH MY PATRONS Heather, Mai Patrons thank you- https://www.patreon.com/posts/thank-you-so-87820046?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_link




#Carnivorediet #weightloss #weightlossjourney #motivation #fear #anxiety #motivation #health #fatloss #keto #ketodiet #fatlossjourney #transformation #mentalhealth #depression #carnivorelifestyle #obesity #wellness #weightloss #lifestyle #inspiration #bloodcancer #cancer #homeless #medicine #chemotherapy #chemo #meat #startingagain #focus #carnivore #heart #health #fitness #strengthtraining #workout #excercise #selfhealing #healing #spiritual #spiritwithin #god #mindovermatter #diet #selfhelp #ketogenic #keto #ketodiet #carnivorecommunity #ketogenicdiet #carnivorediet #weightloss #metabolichealth #selfhelp #selfhealing







Keywords
healthcarnivoreweight loss

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket