PRESSTITUTES ARE POLLUTING ALTERNATIVE MEDIA WITH HOAX STORIES

PRESSTITUTES ARE POLLUTING ALTERNATIVE MEDIA WITH HOAX STORIESToday 2021 it is outrageous the BS on the internet.FAKE NEWS DOMINATES ALTERNATIVE NEWS.originally posted, dec 3, 2013WHY DO HOAX STORIES GO VIRAL?FAKE NEWS DOMINATES ALTERNATIVE NEWS. WHY DO HOAX STORIES GO VIRAL? Anti Propaganda.The FLOOD of news from the main STREAM media is trying to pollute our CREEK of alternative news.The story reported on Before It's News, Is pure bullshit. Why all the 1000′s of views? I want to believe that it is Cyberbots digitally putting in all those views. But to my disappointment, it is probably the sheeple people drawn into their illusionary headlines.The story, " Governments Hire Web Trolls to Sway Public Opinion", published here on BIN, is an example on how the corporate controlled media is polluting our alternative media.Alex Jones has even accused the Presstitutes of discrediting his news service. Inforwars and the Drudge Report has always been under attack for reporting outlandish conspiracy theories. But consistently, history has proven them mostly right. And why isn't the Main stream media giving them credit?I think the main stream media presstitutes are polluting the alternative media and trying to discredit them with these kind of, stregegic by placing hoaxes in our alternative media. This was my subliminal intent in my article, "MUST SEE VIDEO, DRONES SIGHTED OVER COSTA RICA. "/international/2013/09/must-see-amazing-rare-video-drones-fly-over-costa-rica-2468566.htmlSites like Before It's News gives independent reporters and journalist an opportunity to showcase their talents and investigative reporting. Some contributing journalist search for those lost stories hard to find. Some stories are hidden on back pages in the Presstitutes toilet paper publications. The control of news in the world is an aggressive effort of the main stream media. And when the Alternative media start making the headlines, then we struck their attention. So the competition is to get your attention at all cost. By discrediting Alternative News Media. This is a form of MARKETING MYOSIS. We are all victims of this decease./alternative/2013/07/marketing-myosis-the-brainwashing-of-edward-bernays-2721974.html/alternative/2013/07/marketing-myosis-the-brainwashing-of-edward-bernays-2721974.htmlWhy has the NATIONAL ENQUIRY been around for so long? With their outlandish story headlines? The unbelievable, out of this world stories? Mostly total bullshit. Is it our hunger for bullshit? Because reality isn't entertaining enough? But reality is exciting enough without fantasy. But exposing the bad, undesirable side of human nature seems to embarrass and shame us. We don't like to waddle in our own shit. Let it be flushed down stream in the sewers of civilization. Until it builds up downstream. Collecting for centuries. Until it backs up to choke and poisons us all.I try my dam nest, (don't you love how these auto spell check crap works), to expose the issues that make a difference. Always trying to bring attention to people the stories that really make a difference in their lives. Trying to expose the corruption and criminal activity of our leaders. But it is all of naught when these Bull Shit stories get more attention than the real news. It is discrediting for those who really want to make a difference in our world. It makes it more problematic for the honest news to get attention.So is this a form of ANTI Propaganda? It is my theory about the Main Stream news media of today. They are involve in ANTI PROPAGANDA. There are 3 types of information. 1. There is information. 2. There is the lack of information. 3. There is mis-information. Today's Presstitutes are delivering the later 2 types of information in mass quantities. This is Anti Propaganda. The hiding of World War 3 that IS in progress. Through proxy wars using terrorist and security contractors, and drones. To confuse the public. Confusion is a state of social control. The lack of information keeping the sheeple in the dark. You know like the mushroom syndrome. Feed you lots of Bullshit and keep you in the dark. The third, the tactics of media manipulation by delivering mis information, and just outright lies.The form of Anti Propaganda.The main stream media always will intend to pollute our breakaway creek of worth while alternative news.FAKE NEWS DOMINATES ALTERNATIVE NEWS. WHY DO HOAX STORIES GO VIRAL? Anti Propaganda.Please help and donate,JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTIONThe Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank RunsEUROPA THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - Complete and Final Version (2019)