Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has publicly acknowledged that his approach to illegal immigration was misguided, labeling it a "mistake." However, this confession has stirred skepticism among his detractors, who label him "Baby Castro," accusing him of deliberate actions to undermine national sovereignty. Critics argue that Trudeau's policies align with globalist agendas, suggesting his admission is a facade for a deeper, more sinister plan to destabilize Canada. This narrative paints Trudeau as a calculated figure in a larger scheme, with some branding him a narcissistic leader intent on causing national harm for ideological reasons.
#worldnews #canada #JustinTrudeau #immigration #confession
