Power Shed Build: 15kW Off-Grid Hub & Battery Fortress!
63 views • 2 days ago
In this episode of Occupy the Land, Ernie builds a compact, mobile 6×8 battery shed on a pallet platform behind the shipping-container workshop to house four massive 300Ah batteries, inverters, and charge controllers—delivering a full 15kW of 120/240V power for the entire back-of-property zone. Designed to be forklift-movable and wind-resistant, the shed keeps critical electronics safe from potential fires and desert elements while feeding the workshop and future projects. With the tractor busy elsewhere, we level the site, add a wooden floor, and plan shelving, all while prepping for a second shipping container and a 30×60 covered workspace between them. Cooler weather and greening desert signal it’s time to push hard on power independence and homestead expansion!
