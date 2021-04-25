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The Vaccine Special - Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE 04/23/21
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171 views • April 25, 2021
There have been discussions on both sides when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, and it is important to me that our viewers have a clear picture of both sides of this discussion.
I will be going through a document called INFORMED CONSENT MATTERS. It is first-hand testimonies of Covid-19 reactions that have been for the most part censored by mainstream media.
We want to balance out the praises that have been given to this vaccine, with testimonies from people who have suffered from the hands of it.
Some of what I will be sharing will be disturbing, so please do not watch if you are in a delicate mental state, or if you do not want to hear any more about this vaccine.
I will be going through a document called INFORMED CONSENT MATTERS. It is first-hand testimonies of Covid-19 reactions that have been for the most part censored by mainstream media.
We want to balance out the praises that have been given to this vaccine, with testimonies from people who have suffered from the hands of it.
Some of what I will be sharing will be disturbing, so please do not watch if you are in a delicate mental state, or if you do not want to hear any more about this vaccine.
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