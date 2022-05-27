Five Stunning Proofs of Hillary’s Guilt from Sussmann Trial

May 26, 2022 - Hillary’s lawyer Michael Sussmann is the first to be indicted in Special Counsel John Durham’s multi-year investigation. His trial has revealed that at least one part of the plot to tie Donald Trump to Russia was hatched by Sussman with data created by an FBI asset, and carefully placed by them through two channels at the FBI. Let’s review what we’ve learned.Thanks for watching and praying!Sources for this report are listed in the newsletter, posted at:prayingcitizen.comBe sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:All newsletter issues are posted on at prayingcitizen.comCopyright DisclaimerUnder Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.