Spiced Banana Protein Muffins (Back to school edition)

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2 very ripe bananas
½ c.Health Ranger Select Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil (or butter)
½ c.Health Ranger Select Coconut Palm Sugar
2 eggs
1 c. whole wheat flour (or almond flour)
½ c.Groovy Bee® Organic Pumpkin Seed Protein Powder
1 t. Baking Soda
½ t. ground All Spice
½ t. ground Nutmeg
¼ t. ground Cinnamon
¾ c. Plain Greek yogurt
1 t. vanilla extract
Optional: Favorite nut, cacao nibs or dark chocolate chips
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350*
Mash bananas with fork
Blend all the ingredients in a mixer
Pour into prepared muffin tin
Top with nuts, nibs or chips
Bake at 350* for 14 minutes
Enjoy!