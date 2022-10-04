Create New Account
Spiced Banana Protein Muffins (Back to school edition)
1206 views
channel image
Health Ranger Store
Published 2 months ago |
2 very ripe bananas

½ c.Health Ranger Select Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil (or butter)

½ c.Health Ranger Select Coconut Palm Sugar

2 eggs

1 c. whole wheat flour (or almond flour)

½ c.Groovy Bee® Organic Pumpkin Seed Protein Powder

¼ t.Health Ranger Select Salt

1 t. Baking Soda

½ t. ground All Spice

½ t. ground Nutmeg

¼ t. ground Cinnamon

¾ c. Plain Greek yogurt

1 t. vanilla extract

Optional: Favorite nut, cacao nibs or dark chocolate chips


Directions:

Preheat oven to 350*

Mash bananas with fork

Blend all the ingredients in a mixer

Pour into prepared muffin tin

Top with nuts, nibs or chips

Bake at 350* for 14 minutes

Enjoy!

