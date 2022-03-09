© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Naomi Wolf and her team have been digging through the Pfizer documents, and it looks like they were fully aware that the lipid nanoparticles in the injection didn’t stay in the bicep. “Pfizer‘s company knew apparently that it was going to the liver and the ovaries.”