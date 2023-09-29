The real MATRIX is a womb

The word matrix simply means a womb. The earth, in essence, is like a womb. But when the birth pains deliver us into the next life, will you be born into the land of the living? This is serious.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.