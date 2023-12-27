Transhumanism - Connection The Dots, Everything You Wanted to Know About Transhumanism

In this excellent informative video presentation, Dr Ana Maria Oliva shares her vision about what is happening in the world today with regards to transhumanism. She connects the dots that link geoengineering chemtrails, cyborgs, stem cells, haarp, graphene oxide, 5G, A.I, vaccines, etc, to transhumanism and how they affect the future of humanity on this planet. Taken from the link: https://www.bitchute.com/video/qN4IET6hJVWg/

If you have been vaxxed, I highly recommend you fully read the "Plandemic Warnings - Part 8" article below, pray the repentance prayer and do the detox protocols listed there. Only Jesus Christ can cancel the side-effects of these diabolical vaccines. This might be your last chance.

https://444prophecynews.com/plandemic-warnings-part-8-ewm/

If you enjoyed this video clip, please consider sending a donation to the link below. More videos like this are coming. Stay tuned !

https://ewm2030.wixsite.com/ewm2030/donations





Thanks, EWM2030

https://ewm2030.wixsite.com/ewm2030

https://twitter.com/ewm2030

https://brighteon.social/@endtimesmatrix

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ewm2030

https://www.bitchute.com/ewm2030/

https://rumble.com/user/EWM2030

https://odysee.com/@EW2030:7

https://444prophecynews.com/?s=EWM