EPIC FAIL! Over 98% of Eligible Americans Say NO to Latest Booster

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(Sept 24, 2022) Dr. Naomi Wolf: “I think that you know culturally, there are tipping points… But the bottom line is the acceptance of these vaccines has gone from 60+ to 40+ percent and now to 1.3%, according to Wall Street Journal. And the fact that the Wall Street Journal is even reporting that is powerful."
Full segment on Steve Bannon's War Room: https://rumble.com/v1ldltf-dr.-wolf-celebrates-the-establishments-failure-in-obtaining-mass-covid-boos.html