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Dr Judy Mikovits - Latest on how Shots are accelerating diseases
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187 views • September 09, 2021
This audio was recorded on Sept 2, 2021 at the AutismOne Conference in Thousand Oaks, CA. Dr Judy Mikovits talks about the truth of shots and how they have affected us over the decades leading to unhealthy results.
0:00 All liability removed with 21st medicines
8:58 SARS Covid-2 is a monkey virus
13:50 Mouse retro viruses coming from contaminated blood supply
15:05 NEVER GET ANOTHER SHOT
15:08 Autism can be recovered
17:16 The 3 deadliest injections - AIDS, XMR and SARS injected for decades
19:51 Dr Fauci knows exactly what he’s doing
25:46 Retro viruses like heavy metals, genetically modified organisms and
environmental toxins are drivers of accelerated disease evolution
29:00 Too much aluminum from shots at birth cripples the immune system
32:00 Nutritional Frontiers
37:33 How Ivermectin works
40:15 Covid shots, flu shots and masks can’t resolve the flame
41:20 Medicines that are silenced
44:00 Ozone Therapy
46:28 Specialized solutions for the body
All media content provided by WonHeart is intended for entertainment or educational purposes only. None of this content is intended to offer, or replace qualified educators or related advice. WonHeart accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever and the information contained in our website, videos, programs, services and/or products is for educational and informational purposes only, and is made available to you as self-help tools for your own use.
More videos on WonHeart TV Youtube channel and at WonHeartinfo.Org
Join our Patreon channel and become a member for $5 a month
0:00 All liability removed with 21st medicines
8:58 SARS Covid-2 is a monkey virus
13:50 Mouse retro viruses coming from contaminated blood supply
15:05 NEVER GET ANOTHER SHOT
15:08 Autism can be recovered
17:16 The 3 deadliest injections - AIDS, XMR and SARS injected for decades
19:51 Dr Fauci knows exactly what he’s doing
25:46 Retro viruses like heavy metals, genetically modified organisms and
environmental toxins are drivers of accelerated disease evolution
29:00 Too much aluminum from shots at birth cripples the immune system
32:00 Nutritional Frontiers
37:33 How Ivermectin works
40:15 Covid shots, flu shots and masks can’t resolve the flame
41:20 Medicines that are silenced
44:00 Ozone Therapy
46:28 Specialized solutions for the body
All media content provided by WonHeart is intended for entertainment or educational purposes only. None of this content is intended to offer, or replace qualified educators or related advice. WonHeart accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever and the information contained in our website, videos, programs, services and/or products is for educational and informational purposes only, and is made available to you as self-help tools for your own use.
More videos on WonHeart TV Youtube channel and at WonHeartinfo.Org
Join our Patreon channel and become a member for $5 a month
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