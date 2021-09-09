Dr Judy Mikovits - Latest on how Shots are accelerating diseases

This audio was recorded on Sept 2, 2021 at the AutismOne Conference in Thousand Oaks, CA. Dr Judy Mikovits talks about the truth of shots and how they have affected us over the decades leading to unhealthy results.

0:00 All liability removed with 21st medicines

8:58 SARS Covid-2 is a monkey virus

13:50 Mouse retro viruses coming from contaminated blood supply

15:05 NEVER GET ANOTHER SHOT

15:08 Autism can be recovered

17:16 The 3 deadliest injections - AIDS, XMR and SARS injected for decades

19:51 Dr Fauci knows exactly what he’s doing

25:46 Retro viruses like heavy metals, genetically modified organisms and

environmental toxins are drivers of accelerated disease evolution

29:00 Too much aluminum from shots at birth cripples the immune system

32:00 Nutritional Frontiers

37:33 How Ivermectin works

40:15 Covid shots, flu shots and masks can’t resolve the flame

41:20 Medicines that are silenced

44:00 Ozone Therapy

46:28 Specialized solutions for the body

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