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🤡☠️ Accept you’ve been defeated — Leavitt’s deranged ultimatum to Iran
💬 “Any violence beyond this point will be because the Iranian regime refused to understand they have already been defeated and refused to come to a deal,” Trump’s unhinged fangirl Karoline Leavitt blurted out.
💬 “President Trump does not bluff,” she added — but no one laughed at the joke.
🤡 US: Accept defeat or... we'll beg you.
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
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