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Paul Greenwood: Nurses Who Refused the Shot Went from Heroes to Criminals
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1 view • March 22, 2022
Paul is a Registered Nurse (RN) in the state of California. Nurses were praised as heroes when the so-called COVID "pandemic" started. California Hospitals furloughed half to three-quarters of their staff and refused to take in normal hospital patients.
The remaining nurses still active started making TikTok dance videos to help pass the time.
After seeing all the government deceit and deception, many medical workers were not about to just "blindly" follow the as we like to say 'Covidiots' that are taking the so-called vaccines, even if they got fired.
Many, like Paul, did not and will not be taking the gene altering treatment that is being falsely pushed as a vaccine.
And many of us regular folks are just as angry as Paul.. if not more.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/paul-greenwood-nurses-who-refused-the-shot-went-from-heroes-to-criminals/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
The remaining nurses still active started making TikTok dance videos to help pass the time.
After seeing all the government deceit and deception, many medical workers were not about to just "blindly" follow the as we like to say 'Covidiots' that are taking the so-called vaccines, even if they got fired.
Many, like Paul, did not and will not be taking the gene altering treatment that is being falsely pushed as a vaccine.
And many of us regular folks are just as angry as Paul.. if not more.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/paul-greenwood-nurses-who-refused-the-shot-went-from-heroes-to-criminals/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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