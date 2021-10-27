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The Article About Trump Nobody Will Publish - Rebutted!
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60 views • October 27, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3482/the-article-about-trump-nobody-will-publish-rebutted
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3482-the-article-about-trump-nobody-will-publish-rebutted
There have been no shortage of negative Donald Trump articles during this election cycle, but one specific article stood out as something truly special. Stefan Molyneux reads and rebuts "The Article About Trump Nobody Will Publish" written by James Lindsay and Peter Boghossian.
The Article About Trump Nobody Will Publish
http://quillette.com/2016/06/05/the-article-about-trump-nobody-will-publish/
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3482-the-article-about-trump-nobody-will-publish-rebutted
There have been no shortage of negative Donald Trump articles during this election cycle, but one specific article stood out as something truly special. Stefan Molyneux reads and rebuts "The Article About Trump Nobody Will Publish" written by James Lindsay and Peter Boghossian.
The Article About Trump Nobody Will Publish
http://quillette.com/2016/06/05/the-article-about-trump-nobody-will-publish/
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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