WASHINGTON DC TUNNEL SYSTEMS - HOW THE REAL RIOT PLANS FAILED W/ JESSIE CZEBOTAR

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Jessie Czebotar rejoins the program to explain how the Washington DC tunnel systems are frequently used by the elite Luciferians and how she believes the Military foiled the elites plans to use the tunnels to increase the riots and destruction in Washington DC. We also discuss where we go from here and what is likely to come. You can see more of her work at https://illuminatethedarkness.com/jessie-czebotar/
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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio